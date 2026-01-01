England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Fo Joggers

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England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
CHF 52
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7971-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
England Club Fleece
CHF 52
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7971-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Club Fleece
CHF 52