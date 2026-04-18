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Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men's Shoes - Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE

Men‘s shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

The Dunk Low Retro pairs premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?


  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White
  • Style: II7078-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE

30% off

The Dunk Low Retro pairs premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Benefits

  • The upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole featuring a classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White
  • Style: II7078-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • stef1508

    Super modèle, très confortable et stylé

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE

30% off

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