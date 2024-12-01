Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Parfait
Christophe167887571
Un de plus dans ma collection. Taille idéale et prix intéressant. J'adore
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Parfait
Christophe167887571
Un de plus dans ma collection. Taille idéale et prix intéressant. J'adore
Parfait !
fabiengast
Excellent produit ! Taillant ok vous pouvez choisir votre taille habituelle chez Nike .
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition