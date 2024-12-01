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Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey - College Navy

Recycled Materials

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition

Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

CHF 120
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.


  • Colour Shown: College Navy
  • Style: DN2003-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition

CHF 120

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.

Product Details

  • Heat-applied graphics
  • Jock tag at hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Navy
  • Style: DN2003-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Parfait

    Christophe167887571

    Un de plus dans ma collection. Taille idéale et prix intéressant. J'adore

  • Parfait !

    fabiengast

    Excellent produit ! Taillant ok vous pouvez choisir votre taille habituelle chez Nike .

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition

CHF 120

Complete the look