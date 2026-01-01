Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
The Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
- Colour Shown: Game Royal/College Navy/Flat Silver/White
- Style: AJ5599-480
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
REP YOUR TEAM.
The Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Benefits
- Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
- Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
- Hem vents let you move freely.
Product Details
- Side seam pockets
- 100% recycled polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Game Royal/College Navy/Flat Silver/White
- Style: AJ5599-480
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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