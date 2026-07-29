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Nike Control Football - White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Nike Control

Football

CHF 160

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Control

CHF 160

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.

Benefits

  • The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
  • The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.

Product Details

  • 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Awesome sauce

    parisj750639359

    This ball is amazing a little hard to the touch but I adjusted quickly the curve I can put on this ball is unreal I do recommended

Nike Control Football

Nike Control

CHF 160

Complete the look

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