Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)

The ultimate commuter bag, with a Nike Tech aesthetic. Small but mighty – this bag is the perfect size for all your small, daily essentials. It has both front and back zip compartments. An internal slip pocket in the back helps keep your valuables organised and easy to access. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.

Colour Shown: Light Bone/Light Bone/Black

Style: IU1421-072

Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia