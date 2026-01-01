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Nike Club Rules
T-Shirt
CHF 57
Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.
- Colour Shown: Black/Obsidian
- Style: IR6999-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Club Rules
CHF 57
Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.
Product Details
- NikeCourt patch
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Obsidian
- Style: IR6999-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club Rules
CHF 57