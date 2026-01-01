image 1 of 11
Nike Club
Men's Sneaker Trousers
CHF 115
If you're looking for classic—join the club. We crafted trousers with the perfect length and proportions to show off your shoes. They have a baggy fit with a slight taper and crop designed to meet the tongue of your low-collared kicks.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IQ4941-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Club
CHF 115
If you're looking for classic—join the club. We crafted trousers with the perfect length and proportions to show off your shoes. They have a baggy fit with a slight taper and crop designed to meet the tongue of your low-collared kicks.
Benefits
- Midweight cotton canvas is comfortable and durable.
- Pin tuck down the leg serves classic style.
- Elastic waistband with drawstring is paired with a zip fly and button closure.
Product Details
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo
- Hand pockets
- Back pocket with snap closure
- Body: 100% cotton Pocket bags: 87% polyester/13% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IQ4941-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Club.
Nike Club
CHF 115