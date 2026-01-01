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Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
CHF 57
If you're looking for classic—join the club. These shorts let you go with the flow in comfortable French terry fabric.
- Colour Shown: Fir/Phantom
- Style: IQ7658-323
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Club
CHF 57
If you're looking for classic—join the club. These shorts let you go with the flow in comfortable French terry fabric.
Benefits
- Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
- The standard fit feels relaxed through the seat and thighs.
- Inseam designed to hit above the knee.
Product Details
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo on back pocket
- Hand pockets
- Back pocket with snap closure
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side: 100% cotton. Back pocket: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Fir/Phantom
- Style: IQ7658-323
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
CHF 57