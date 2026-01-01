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Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit - Black/University Red

Recycled Materials

Chicago Bulls Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit

CHF 150
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On the run, on the go, wherever you go, it's always Bulls time. Put on for the Chicago and show off your team pride in this peak tracksuit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/University Red
  • Style: HV9713-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Chicago Bulls Courtside

CHF 150

On the run, on the go, wherever you go, it's always Bulls time. Put on for the Chicago and show off your team pride in this peak tracksuit.

Product Details

  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Elasticated waistband with drawstring.
  • Body: 100% polyester Rib: 98% polyester/2% elastane. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/University Red
  • Style: HV9713-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit

    Chicago Bulls Courtside

    CHF 150

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