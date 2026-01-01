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Chicago Bulls City Edition Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit - Black/University Red

Recycled Materials

Chicago Bulls City Edition

Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit

CHF 150

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This product is currently unavailable

When you're out on the town or taking to the court to hoop, who do you want to represent? The Bulls, of course. There's no denying your favourite team. Show your pride in this loose fitting tracksuit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/University Red
  • Style: HQ5447-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Chicago Bulls City Edition

CHF 150

When you're out on the town or taking to the court to hoop, who do you want to represent? The Bulls, of course. There's no denying your favourite team. Show your pride in this loose fitting tracksuit.

Product Details

  • Loose fit
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Body: 100% polyester Rib: 98% polyester/2% elastane. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/University Red
  • Style: HQ5447-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

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    Chicago Bulls City Edition Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit

    Chicago Bulls City Edition

    CHF 150

    Complete the look