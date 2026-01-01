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Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
CHF 75
This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
- Style: II3426-453
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Chelsea F.C. Club
CHF 75
This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
Product details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
- Style: II3426-453
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Club
CHF 75