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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie - Black/Clover

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie

CHF 94.95
Select SizeSize Guide

Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This extra soft and smooth hoody helps you stand tall with the Celtics once and for all.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Clover
  • Style: IB2293-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Boston Celtics Courtside

CHF 94.95

Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This extra soft and smooth hoody helps you stand tall with the Celtics once and for all.

Benefits

Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Product Details

  • Pouch pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Clover
  • Style: IB2293-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Size & Fit

    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie

    Boston Celtics Courtside

    CHF 94.95

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