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A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes - Black/Multi-Colour/Metallic Silver

A'Two 'WNBA 30th'

A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

CHF 170
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes - Black/Multi-Colour/Metallic Silver
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A'ja runs the floor at full speed, all game. That's why we made the A'Two more responsive than her original. If you're ready to keep pace with the M'VP, go full force with soft cushioning that combines with powerful Air Zoom in an encore with extra oomph.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IH1137-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

A'Two 'WNBA 30th'

CHF 170

A'ja runs the floor at full speed, all game. That's why we made the A'Two more responsive than her original. If you're ready to keep pace with the M'VP, go full force with soft cushioning that combines with powerful Air Zoom in an encore with extra oomph.

Standing Ovation

This special design honours the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut logo and classic chrome colours to salute the day ones who sparked hope in young hoopers like A'ja. It's a tribute to every player who's laced up in the past, the stars of today and the hoopers of tomorrow.

Keep running

Cushlon 3.0 foam provides optimal cushioning and responsiveness to help you sprint rim-to-rim. A soft layer of extra foam on top offers comfort and support.

Get it and Go

A snappy bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the forefoot gives your first step even more juice when attacking the hoop. A midfoot plate provides ample stability for dynamic movements.

Stop on a Dime

Our herringbone traction pattern helps you stop on a dime and shift gears on command. An injected moulded heel counter stabilises and contains your foot.

Lock in

The durable upper moulds to your foot, keeping you locked in when you're checking opponents defensively or blowing by them with the rock.

Let it Breathe

As a nod to A'ja's signature asymmetry, we added panelled ventilation to one side of the shoe for when the game heats up.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IH1137-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

    A'Two 'WNBA 30th'

    CHF 170

    Channel A'ja's dominance with responsive Air Zoom for powerful, relentless play.

    Advantage

    Powered Energy

    Court Feel

    Responsive

    Designed For

    Versatility & Efficiency

    Fit

    Standard

    Tech Specs

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 385g (Men's UK 8)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    Approx. 6mm

    What's New?

      • Forefoot Air Zoom unit adds extra responsiveness for aggressive drives.
      • Stabilising midfoot plate helps you stay steady as you pivot and jab step.
      • Moulded upper locks your foot in place for extra support.
      • Breathable panels help keep your feet cool through non-stop play.

    Features That Perform

    • Powered by Air

      A bouncy Air Zoom unit adds extra oomph to your first step when attacking the paint.

    • Supportive Cushioning

      Cushlon 3.0 foam feels soft yet stable, keeping you in control during those powerful moves.

    • Locked-in Stability

      A midfoot plate and durable moulded upper deliver the support that you need to play with full force.

    Behind the Design

    A'ja Wilson

    "When I lace up the A'Two, I'm secure on every plant, light on every jump and still keeping it pretty in pink. It gives me the confidence to play my game exactly how I want".

    A'ja Wilson

    Forward, Las Vegas Aces

    Complete the look