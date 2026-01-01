Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these Atlético Madrid joggers. French terry fabric in a tapered, classic-fitting look gives you that favourite-joggers feel, while team detail on the thigh shows your devotion to your favourite squad.
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/White
- Style: IO3548-455
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Atlético Madrid Club
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these Atlético Madrid joggers. French terry fabric in a tapered, classic-fitting look gives you that favourite-joggers feel, while team detail on the thigh shows your devotion to your favourite squad.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/White
- Style: IO3548-455
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′2″ (157cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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