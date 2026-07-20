 
image 1 of 8
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes - Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome

Nike Air Max Plus VII

Men's Shoes

CHF 230
Select SizeSize Guide

This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9429-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max Plus VII

CHF 230

This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9429-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Antoine968175515

    Parfaites, commandées le 15 juin fidèle à la photo !!!!!

Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus VII

CHF 230

Complete the look

Item 3 of 4