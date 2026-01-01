Nike Air Max Plus By You Custom Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus By You

CHF 240

This tried-and-tested shoe is back in a variety of neutrals for versatile style. Add a bit of shine with metallic mesh on the upper and iridescent options on the plastic cage. After choosing between 7 different tongue labels, finish it off with personal text on each Air unit. The Air Max Plus is ready for your special touch.

What's Your Base?

Choose between smooth leather and metallic mesh for a look that's truly you.

Colour-up

Luxe neutrals, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?

Express yourself

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to 4 characters on each Air unit. Plus, your name is on the box.