Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Crisan358224612
Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Crisan358224612
Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.
Definitely recommend!
joela879172826
As an avid 95’ collector these are are a new fav. So clean and pristine looking and for me super comfortable! Feels like my feet are being incubated and kept firmly.
Nice
robertb957734140
Love these shoes.. 15 pairs..yes I wear them all
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble