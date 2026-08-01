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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes - Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Men's Shoes

CHF 220
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IV5767-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

CHF 220

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.

Benefits

  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.
  • Genuine and synthetic leather with textile upper create a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IV5767-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Crisan358224612

    Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.

  • Definitely recommend!

    joela879172826

    As an avid 95’ collector these are are a new fav. So clean and pristine looking and for me super comfortable! Feels like my feet are being incubated and kept firmly.

  • Nice

    robertb957734140

    Love these shoes.. 15 pairs..yes I wear them all

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

CHF 220

Complete the look

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