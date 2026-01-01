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Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 185
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
- Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
- Style: IZ2746-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max 90
CHF 185
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather upper with synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
- Style: IZ2746-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 90
CHF 185