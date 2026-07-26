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Highly Rated
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Black

Air Max 90 LTR

Men's Shoes

CHF 170
Black/Black/Black
White/White/White
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The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CZ5594-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Max 90 LTR

CHF 170

CELEBRATE BIG AIR.

The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.

Benefits

  • Originally designed for running, the Max Air unit in the heel adds unbelievable cushioning.
  • The low-top design combines with a padded collar for a sleek look that feels soft and comfortable.
  • The rubber Waffle outsole adds a heritage look, traction and durability.
  • Stitched leather overlays and TPU accents add durability, comfort and the iconic '90s look you're after.

Product details

  • Foam midsole offers durable cushioning
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CZ5594-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (173)

4.7 stars

  • jennifer529425219

    Très satisfait de ces chaussures Nike air Max 90 blanche . Le rendu est top et confortable

  • Nike Air Max 90

    Kruno862054152

    Tolle Abwicklung und schnelle Lieferung und toller Schuh.

  • Air Max Top

    Ferdinando690274926

    Ho preso le Nike Air Max tutte in pelle nella mia solita taglia 46 (12 US) e sono perfette. La calzata è precisa, il comfort immediato e la pelle dà un look curato ma resistente: si sentono robuste senza essere rigide. L’ammortizzazione delle Air Max resta il top — camminare e stare in giro tutto il giorno non è mai stato così comodo — e il design rimane iconico, facile da abbinare con look sia casual che più curati. Le rifinuture e la qualità dei materiali confermano che sono un prodotto premium. Le ricomprerei ancora e ancora: per me sono il top della gamma Nike, affidabili e sempre valide stagione dopo stagione.

Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes

Air Max 90 LTR

CHF 170

Complete the look

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