Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

Schlichter Schuh für den Alltag
SilkeD2882845
Schlichter Schuh für den Alltag. Für breite Füße geeignet und sehr bequem. Das Beige/Creme passt super zu Leinenhosen.
A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Schlichter Schuh für den Alltag
SilkeD2882845
Schlichter Schuh für den Alltag. Für breite Füße geeignet und sehr bequem. Das Beige/Creme passt super zu Leinenhosen.
Quality problems
jingliang497443035
Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!
Aliou0e620a3938f446a9afa3a6faa0f9bf3c
J’aime bien en plus c’est ma taille
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE