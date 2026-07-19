Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.

Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey

Style: IQ6425-100

Country/Region of Origin: China