Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules

Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
Air Jordan Mule SE
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
Keep making the mules !
Steph22bball
This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!
These mules are beautiful
Claudia669859503
I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly
Air Jordan Mule SE