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Recycled Materials
Air Jordan
Men's Tracksuit Jacket
29% off
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
Classic athletics style meets Jordan heritage. This jacket delivers lightweight comfort in an easy-to-layer silhouette. Subtle details rep the Jumpman legacy.
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir
- Style: HV0081-045
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan
29% off
Classic athletics style meets Jordan heritage. This jacket delivers lightweight comfort in an easy-to-layer silhouette. Subtle details rep the Jumpman legacy.
Product Details
- Imported
- Face of body fabric: 100% nylon; back of body fabric: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir
- Style: HV0081-045
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan
29% off