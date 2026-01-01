Air Jordan 4 RM
Older Kids' Shoes
When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
- Style: IM6033-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 4 RM
When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather upper helps provide durability and structure.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Rubber outsole helps provide durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Nike Air logo on heel
- Jumpman on tongue and sole
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
- Style: IM6033-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 4 RM