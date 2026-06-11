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Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes - Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Older Kids' Shoes

CHF 170
Select SizeSize Guide

A cornerstone of the Jordan legacy, the AJ3 was the first of MJ's shoes to feature the iconic elephant print. Bring the classic style to your sneaker rotation, refreshed with new colours for a modern touch.


  • Colour Shown: Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange
  • Style: II0599-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 3 Retro

CHF 170

A cornerstone of the Jordan legacy, the AJ3 was the first of MJ's shoes to feature the iconic elephant print. Bring the classic style to your sneaker rotation, refreshed with new colours for a modern touch.

Benefits

  • Comfy collar feels soft around the ankle.
  • Flexible foam midsole gives you plenty of support.
  • Solid rubber outsole provides traction where you need it.
  • Elephant print decorates quality leather.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange
  • Style: II0599-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • LOVE THESE!

    Jasmyn_Hill

    got these for myself!!! they are sooo cute !

  • Good birthday gift shoe

    Kye482807420

    I got these for my fiancé cousin and she loved instantly went and put a outfit together for the park to where

  • rita873919242

    A very nice shoe and comfortable

Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 3 Retro

CHF 170

Complete the look