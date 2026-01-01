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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
29% off
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Classic silhouette, cosy details. This AJ1 maintains the iconic look you love with soft knitted textiles and a sweet crocheted charm in playful pastels.
- Colour Shown: Olive Aura/Lawn/University Blue/Pearl White
- Style: II0570-302
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off
Classic silhouette, cosy details. This AJ1 maintains the iconic look you love with soft knitted textiles and a sweet crocheted charm in playful pastels.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Mid-cut collar
- Colour Shown: Olive Aura/Lawn/University Blue/Pearl White
- Style: II0570-302
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off