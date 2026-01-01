image 1 of 2
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoe
CHF 160
Give your look an edge in the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE. Made with premium leather throughout, it features an updated color scheme, making a fresh play on the all-time favorite.
- Colour Shown: Barely Orange/Pale Ivory/Smokey Mauve/Dark Pony
- Style: DO7440-821
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 160
FRESH COLORS FOR A FAVE.
Give your look an edge in the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE. Made with premium leather throughout, it features an updated color scheme, making a fresh play on the all-time favorite.
Benefits
- Full-grain leather in the upper provide classic style and durability.
- Encapsulated Air unit in the heel provides lightweight cushioning.
Product Details
- Wings logo embossed on side
- Stitched Swoosh logo
- Rubber traction
- Foam midsole
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Barely Orange/Pale Ivory/Smokey Mauve/Dark Pony
- Style: DO7440-821
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 160