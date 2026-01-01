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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Opti Yellow/Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

CHF 130
Select SizeSize Guide

The AJ1 never disappoints—it's always in style. The premium leather up top keeps these sneakers durable. The Nike Air units underfoot add classic cushioning, helping every step you take feel comfortable. So, where will you rock 'em?


  • Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
  • Style: IV6811-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 130

The AJ1 never disappoints—it's always in style. The premium leather up top keeps these sneakers durable. The Nike Air units underfoot add classic cushioning, helping every step you take feel comfortable. So, where will you rock 'em?

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather in the upper helps provide durability and structure.
  • The encapsulated Nike Air unit absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber in the outsole helps provide durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
  • Style: IV6811-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    CHF 130

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