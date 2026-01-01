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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

CHF 130
Select SizeSize Guide

The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.


  • Colour Shown: Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2066-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 130

The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Jumpman tongue label
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Colour Shown: Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2066-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    CHF 130

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