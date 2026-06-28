Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

What I was looking for
Karen757359186
Love them! Exactly what I needed for my shirt for vacation
Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
What I was looking for
Karen757359186
Love them! Exactly what I needed for my shirt for vacation
REYCHAM989098954
Very satisfied with this pair of J1 mid. It’s very comfy and stylish. Highly recommended.
Acquisto sicuro
giampietrom526723991
Sempre al top!! La scelta migliore sempre sul sito Nike ufficiale.. ottima scelta si va per la prossima Jordan 1
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE