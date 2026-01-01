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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
- Style: IO2052-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 170
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Reflective woven material on the quarter panels adds visibility.
- Full-grain leather on the vamp provides premium durability.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
- Style: IO2052-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 170