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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Opti Yellow/Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

CHF 170
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
  • Style: IO2052-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 170

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Reflective woven material on the quarter panels adds visibility.
  • Full-grain leather on the vamp provides premium durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
  • Style: IO2052-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    CHF 170

    Complete the look