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Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes - Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Men's Shoes

CHF 160
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
  • Style: IU7672-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid

CHF 160

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Product details

  • Leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Mid-top collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
  • Style: IU7672-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid

    CHF 160

    Complete the look