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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

CHF 160
Select SizeSize Guide

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 160

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction that's ideal for everyday wear.

Product details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Rolled edges
  • Metal Jumpman logo key ring
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (52)

4.8 stars

  • Daniela467211102

    Soddisfatta del prodotto , consegna veloce come sempre da Nike

  • Parfait

    Nike User

    Parfait ça taille bien trop stylé

  • Toll 😊

    LauraH271651266

    Sieht sehr gut aus 👍 Größe passt

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 160

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