Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Look Much Better Then The Picture
jades927539722
Amazing I Bought 2 Pairs The Big Thing On Top Is Removable Witch I Think It Looks So So Much Better Without Loving The Jordan Logo At The Back
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Look Much Better Then The Picture
jades927539722
Amazing I Bought 2 Pairs The Big Thing On Top Is Removable Witch I Think It Looks So So Much Better Without Loving The Jordan Logo At The Back
Air Jordan 1 Low SE