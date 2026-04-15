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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
  • Style: II1247-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Real- and synthetic-leather upper delivers durable comfort.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
  • Style: II1247-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Pink air 1 Jordan’s

    EmmaR10822065

    Absolutely love them they’re beautiful. I’ve had so many compliments on tmy trainers the detail is 10 out of 10.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

Complete the look