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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

CHF 115
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 115

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Demechtrisf9e6603bf34c430cb8dc534b15959818

    Love them. They were just as they appeared before purchase.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 115

Complete the look