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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

CHF 160
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IX3959-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 160

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Soft leather upper provides a smooth feel and durability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IX3959-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    CHF 160

    Complete the look