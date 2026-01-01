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Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes - Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian

Air Jordan 1 Low

Older Kids' Shoes

CHF 110
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6049-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low

CHF 110

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather provide durability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6049-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low

    CHF 110

    Complete the look