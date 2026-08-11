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Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes - Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Women's Shoes

CHF 165
Select SizeSize Guide

Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.


  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
  • Style: IW2026-110
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

CHF 165

Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offer durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Kiltie on upper
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
  • Style: IW2026-110
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

4.7 stars

  • Knezevic

    Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.

  • I like them but ...

    trixmix

    I like them but the kiltie on the right shoe always ends up on the side when playing golf due to rotation on the swing. I wish it could STAY PUT because the actual shoe looks great and feels great.

  • Unique.

    BernieD397273787

    In love with this pair. It’s unique and the design is pleasing to the eyes. I normally wear a size 9 for other Nike shoe products but I size down to women’s 8.5 when it comes to Jordans.

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

CHF 165

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