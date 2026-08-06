Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes

Belle
LucaM736848825
Belle e comode, un po' rigide all'inizio ma man mano si adattano
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Belle
LucaM736848825
Belle e comode, un po' rigide all'inizio ma man mano si adattano
Farbdetails sind klasse.
PhilippS849606234
Klasse Schuh mit diskreten Details. Bequem wie immer.
Nike Air Force 1 '07