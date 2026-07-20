Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

Nike AeroSwift

CHF 94.95

Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.

Innovative Speed

The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed using the latest innovations, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage. Streamlined designs are lightweight and sleek, helping you move freely as you finish strong.

Advanced sweat wicking

Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Built to Move

The 4-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.

Picture perfect

The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish to protect against flash photography during the race.