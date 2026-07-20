Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

antonior886291112
awesome shorts long the fit & showing off my long legs, their super comfortable & the ultimate shorty shorts!!!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
Nike AeroSwift
Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed using the latest innovations, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage. Streamlined designs are lightweight and sleek, helping you move freely as you finish strong.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
The 4-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.
The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish to protect against flash photography during the race.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.2 stars
antonior886291112
awesome shorts long the fit & showing off my long legs, their super comfortable & the ultimate shorty shorts!!!
jenniferf103791240
Purchased for son who is a xc and track runner. He loves them.
Great racing shorts
Michael3cbf9075af094e898a8761e290c47730
Great racing shorts...perfect fit and length, and super lightweight with plenty of pockets!
Nike AeroSwift
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