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ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top - White/Anthracite

Recycled Materials

ACG Radical AirFlow NXT

Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

CHF 170

Coming Soon

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.


  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ5852-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

ACG Radical AirFlow NXT

CHF 170

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move. Engineered air ducts are designed to accelerate airflow to help maximise your body's natural cooling mechanisms.

Radical Construction

Ultra-versatile and built for superior mobility and cooling, the soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment features engineered air ducts in high-heat, high-chafe zones—designed to help you stay cool and comfy for all the miles ahead.

Radical Testing

As one of the largest field test initiatives in Nike Running history, members of the All Conditions Racing Department (ACRD) tested the prototype throughout the 2025 elite season. Nike designers tracked feedback from in-race and lab testing to refine the garment. Elite trail runner and ACRD athlete, Caleb Olson wore his prototype en route to winning a grueling 2025 100-mile endurance run, clocking the second-fastest course time in the race's history.

More Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Ultra-breathable, open-hole knit feels soft and smooth on your body.
  • Fold-over elastic trim helps hold the top in place while you move.

Product details

  • ACG branding on chest
  • All Condition Racing Department (ACRD) branding on back
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ5852-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′6″ (168cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Truly Cool

    AnnaM667161091

    I love this thing. Kept me cool out in the London heat! Like having a mini breeze following you around.

  • Body fan

    katrinatonton

    The technology wear is real and it is very comfortable! You can definitely feel the constant airflow just walking around wearing it. Got a S (Women's). Need this in XS (also in Women's).

ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

ACG Radical AirFlow NXT

CHF 170

A portable cooling microclimate for very hot trails.

Designed For

Trail Racing

Engineered To

Keep You Cool

Ventilation To

Accelerate Airflow

Features That Perform

  • Very Cool

    Engineered air ducts that accelerate airflow to the skin so it feels like a windstorm strapped to your torso.

  • Athlete Tested

    From Nike Sports Research Lab climate chambers to podium finishes. 50 elite athletes, 1,000 hours of suffer-festing. Measured against all the what-ifs.

  • Race Fit

    Ventilation at arm bend and under arm. Cropped waist for belt accessibility. Sleeve length optimised for watch visibility.

Behind the Design

Addie Bracy

"[Running in Radical AirFlow] feels like someone's blowing cool air on you. It feels so nourishing—it feels awesome".

Addie Bracy

ACG athlete, three-time USA Mountain Runner of the Year

Complete the look