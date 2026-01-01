ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
This hooded jacket provides lightweight, waterproof protection for wet conditions. It's made from durable, woven performance fabric that feels smooth, with zip pockets to help secure small items like your keys, cash or phone, while the packable design folds small for easy carrying.
- Colour Shown: Tattoo
- Style: IZ7617-502
- Country/Region of Origin: United States
ACG
This hooded jacket provides lightweight, waterproof protection for wet conditions. It's made from durable, woven performance fabric that feels smooth, with zip pockets to help secure small items like your keys, cash or phone, while the packable design folds small for easy carrying.
Product Details
- 100% recycled polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Tattoo
- Style: IZ7617-502
- Country/Region of Origin: United States
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 5'2" (157cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'7" (139.5cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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