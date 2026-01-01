Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat

Nike ACG Apex

CHF 45.99 CHF 64.95 29% off

Adjustable coverage and a packable design—this isn't your average bucket hat. It was inspired by our trip to the Dolomites where we saw the need for adaptable gear. On hot days when you want to feel the breeze, remove the top to expose a mesh crown. And if it starts raining out of nowhere? Take cover under the water-repellent 360-degree wraparound brim.

Apex Hat

Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage.

Packable design

If you don't need the extra coverage, look for the "Pack it in" and "Pack it out" labels. Use the snaps near these labels to pack this hat into a compact and lightweight pouch.

Intentional details

A tribiner adds a classic ACG touch and lets you clip the hat to the outside of your pack for easy carrying. The adjustable strap under your chin lets you adjust the fit.