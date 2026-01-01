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Nike Academy Plus
Football
CHF 45
For those who want to optimise ball control, let your next strike be with the Academy Plus ball. Created with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, the ball features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight, shot after shot.
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0640-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy Plus
CHF 45
For those who want to optimise ball control, let your next strike be with the Academy Plus ball. Created with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, the ball features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight, shot after shot.
Product Details
- Twelve-panel design
- 60% rubber/15% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/12% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0640-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy Plus
CHF 45