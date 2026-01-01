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Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
CHF 32
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Own the field with these sweat-wicking football shorts. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, they feature mesh side panels to provide extra airflow.
- Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IR1312-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy+
CHF 32
Own the field with these sweat-wicking football shorts. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, they feature mesh side panels to provide extra airflow.
Product Details
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Zip pockets
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IR1312-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′4″ (132cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy+
CHF 32