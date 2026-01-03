Nike Academy Dri-FIT Football Snood

Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Recycled Materials
Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.
Nike Academy
Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Ottimo prodotto
MatteoRayD862315217
Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.
Ottimo
LuigiE583557268
Eccezionale sotto il casco Jet della moto
Nike Academy