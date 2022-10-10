5K Training Plan

The 5K is fun. The 5K is exciting. And the training for the 5K is no different.

You'll experience so many different Speed Runs because fast is fun. You'll do Recovery Runs and Long Runs and go further than before, because running somewhere new is exciting. And you'll take to the starting line excited and ready to have some fun on your way to the finish line.

This plan was designed around an 8-week schedule. It was built to adapt to your experience level and intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Whether you're four or eight weeks away from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you.

You are in control of what you put into the programme, and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 4 weeks before the 5K so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.

Congratulations on starting this epic journey!