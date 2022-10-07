The Most Memorable Shoes by MJ in "The Last Dance"

WORDS: IAN STONEBROOK

The Last Dance celebrates Michael Jordan’s most documented season as basketball’s biggest star. It also illustrates the birth of Jordan Brand through MJ’s style on and off the court.

While the history of Air Jordan debuts, player exclusives and performances have been shown elsewhere, The Last Dance documents a specific period of on-foot highlights and heroics, as an homage to MJ’s past, ascent and future.

Rotating models more than ever and always rising to the occasion, MJ transitioned from Air Jordan to CEO Jordan. Seeing the timeless classics and rare Air that he rocks in The Last Dance is colorful, captivating and inspiring.

The Last Dance promises to give an unprecedented look at the people, stories and sneakers that made the Jumpman a global phenomenon. It is available in the United States and internationally on Netflix.

Below is a list of the most memorable shoes that MJ wears throughout The Last Dance.