The Look of Nike F.C.: Maria

"Football inspires my work and my style", says Maria Maleh, a multi-talented creative director and co-founder of the grassroots club Hamster F.C. "I'm a huge fan of beautiful kits—their colour palettes, materials, typography and fit".



We met up with Maria at her home/studio—and nearby Hackney Marshes where her "Hammies" train—to explore a range of football-inspired looks mixing our latest National Team Collections with items from Maria's own wardrobe. Scroll down to see.